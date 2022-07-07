Here's how tires can save $70 a year on gas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're looking to save some money at the pump you might want to change your tires. Completely change them.

A new report finds that not all all-season tires are created equal when it comes to efficiency.

Different tire designs and construction create different levels of rolling resistance, which can have a noticeable effect on economy.

From 4% to 11% of fuel is spent just overcoming this friction, according to the Department of Energy.

This is particularly significant for electric cars, many of which come with specially engineered tires to maximize their range between charges.

But the situation is the same for internal combustion engine cars, and Consumer Reports found a big difference between the best and worst all-season tires.

The organization had 18 popular performance all-season tires tested on a dynamometer and found the force of the resistance varied from 9.1 pounds for the Nexen N5000 Platinum to 12.8 pounds for the Uniroyal Tiger Paw Touring A/S.

That's a 34% difference that would result in 14 gallons or $70 saved annually at $5 per gallon by going with the Nexens.

Over the life of the tires, approximately $360 would be saved, or the cost of up to two tires, depending on the size.

And that's when they're new. A tire's rolling resistance can improve over time as the tread wears down.

Just don't let it wear too much. Consumer Reports recommends using the Washington quarter and Lincoln penny method to see if you need new tires.

If you stick the quarter into the tread and all of Washington's head is showing, it's time to replace your tires.

If Lincoln's head is showing, you've already reached dangerous territory and should get new tires immediately, because they won't work correctly in wet conditions.

Consumer Reports notes that rolling resistance is just one factor in a tire purchase decision and that handling, wet weather braking, and tread life should also be considered, depending on your needs.