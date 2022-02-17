Expand / Collapse search
Subaru
Published

Consumer Reports says these are the best and worst car brands

America's automakers didn't fare to well

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness test drive Video

2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness test drive

The 2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness was designed to go farther out back than any Subaru before. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it into the woods to find out just how far it can go.

America's automakers have some homework to do.

Subaru and Jeep are at the top and bottom of the 2022 Consumer Reports car brand report card.

Subaru and Jeep are at the top and bottom of the 2022 Consumer Reports car brand report card. (Subar/Jeep)

The 2022 edition of the Consumer Reports car brand report card finds six mainstream Japanese brands in the top 10 and the highest American brand, Buick, in 11th place.

Subaru received the highest overall score, which combines the results of first-hand testing by Consumer Reports with survey responses from owners, followed by Mazda, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Audi, Porsche, Mini, Toyota and Infiniti.

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX Video

Chrysler and Dodge trailed Buick among the U.S. automakers in 13th and 15th places.

"Brands that rise to the top tend to have the most consistent performance across their lineups," senior director of automotive testing Jake Fisher said.

"For mainstream brands like Subaru, Mazda and Honda to have such a strong showing is remarkable."

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Video

Consumer Reports ranked Jeep at the bottom of the list and called out the Gladiator pickup's reliability as a main reason for the poor showing. GMC, Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Alfa Romeo finished ahead of it in ascending order.

Closely watched Tesla, which has had a tumultuous relationship with Consumer Reports over the years, was ranked 23rd of the 32 brands included in the study, "mainly" due to the unusual and difficult-to-use yoke steering wheel introduced last year in the Model S and Model X.

The Tesla Model S and Model X come standard with a yoke-shaped steering wheel.

The Tesla Model S and Model X come standard with a yoke-shaped steering wheel. (Tesla)

Consumer report also named the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E its top pick among electric cars, ahead of the similar Tesla Model Y, which is currently not recommended by the organization.

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Video

Here's a list of additional top picks by price range:

Under $25,000

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Rogue Sport

$25,000 to $35,000

Subaru Forester

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Honda Accord

$35,000 TO $45,000

Toyota Rav4 Prime

Kia Telluride

Honda Ridgeline

$45,000 TO $55,000

Lexus RX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos