Consumer Reports says these are the best and worst car brands

America's automakers have some homework to do.

The 2022 edition of the Consumer Reports car brand report card finds six mainstream Japanese brands in the top 10 and the highest American brand, Buick, in 11th place.

Subaru received the highest overall score, which combines the results of first-hand testing by Consumer Reports with survey responses from owners, followed by Mazda, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Audi, Porsche, Mini, Toyota and Infiniti.

Chrysler and Dodge trailed Buick among the U.S. automakers in 13th and 15th places.

"Brands that rise to the top tend to have the most consistent performance across their lineups," senior director of automotive testing Jake Fisher said.

"For mainstream brands like Subaru, Mazda and Honda to have such a strong showing is remarkable."

Consumer Reports ranked Jeep at the bottom of the list and called out the Gladiator pickup's reliability as a main reason for the poor showing. GMC, Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Alfa Romeo finished ahead of it in ascending order.

Closely watched Tesla, which has had a tumultuous relationship with Consumer Reports over the years, was ranked 23rd of the 32 brands included in the study, "mainly" due to the unusual and difficult-to-use yoke steering wheel introduced last year in the Model S and Model X.

Consumer report also named the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E its top pick among electric cars, ahead of the similar Tesla Model Y, which is currently not recommended by the organization.

Here's a list of additional top picks by price range:

Under $25,000

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Rogue Sport

$25,000 to $35,000

Subaru Forester

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Honda Accord

$35,000 TO $45,000

Toyota Rav4 Prime

Kia Telluride

Honda Ridgeline

$45,000 TO $55,000

Lexus RX

Ford Mustang Mach-E