Hennessey's Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth 1000 SUV lives up to its name

Ever since Jeep unveiled its new three-row Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, there's been talk about Ram adding something similar to its lineup.

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but impatient Ram shoppers looking for some extra people-carrying capacity now have an option if they're willing to pay a premium.

Hennessey Performance is turning the world's most powerful pickup, the Ram 1500 TRX, into a seven-passenger truck called the Mammoth 1000 SUV.

Hennessey is stretching the cabin all the way to the tailgate and adding a third-row bench seat along with a set of second row-captains chairs. The already sky-high truck also gets a 2.5-inch lift and a small increase in power that should more than compensate for any added weight.

The TRX's 702 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is being rebuilt and tuned to put out 1,012 hp, which Hennessey claims will be good enough for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 11.4 seconds.

Hennessey will only build 20 of these at the appropriately huge price of $375,000.

That's something of a bargain compared to the last five-seat Mammoth model Hennessey offered, which was a 6x6 version of the TRX equipped with a 1,200 hp version of Mopar's Hellephant 426 cubic-inch V8 that cost $500,000.