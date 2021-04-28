Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ram Trucks
Published

Hennessey's Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth 1000 SUV lives up to its name

Seven-passenger SUV is the truck Ram won't build

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Ever since Jeep unveiled its new three-row Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, there's been talk about Ram adding something similar to its lineup.

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but impatient Ram shoppers looking for some extra people-carrying capacity now have an option if they're willing to pay a premium.

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey Performance is turning the world's most powerful pickup, the Ram 1500 TRX, into a seven-passenger truck called the Mammoth 1000 SUV.

Hennessey is stretching the cabin all the way to the tailgate and adding a third-row bench seat along with a set of second row-captains chairs. The already sky-high truck also gets a 2.5-inch lift and a small increase in power that should more than compensate for any added weight.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 RAM 1500 TRX

The TRX's 702 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is being rebuilt and tuned to put out 1,012 hp, which Hennessey claims will be good enough for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 11.4 seconds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hennessey will only build 20 of these at the appropriately huge price of $375,000.

(Hennessey Performance)

That's something of a bargain compared to the last five-seat Mammoth model Hennessey offered, which was a 6x6 version of the TRX equipped with a 1,200 hp version of Mopar's Hellephant 426 cubic-inch V8 that cost $500,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos