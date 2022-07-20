Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Gus Fring is selling his 'Breaking Bad' 1998 Volvo V70 wagon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's a "Breaking Bad" car that probably won't break down.

A 1998 Volvo V70 used in the critically-acclaimed TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" is coming up for auction.

The dark blue over tan wagon was the preferred ride of Giancarlo Esposito's character Gustavo Fring in both series.

Fring was a drug dealer who hid behind the persona of a respectable restaurant owner.

Giancarlo Esposito's character Gustavo Fring drove the Volvo V70 in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

Giancarlo Esposito's character Gustavo Fring drove the Volvo V70 in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." (Mecum Auctions//Getty Images Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The notoriously reliable Volvo is the polar opposite of a flashy car and provided the perfect way for Fring to stay under the radar.

The V70 is dark blue with a tan interior.

The V70 is dark blue with a tan interior. (Mecum Auctions)

The V70 is equipped with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, automatic transmission and tinted glass suited for cruising around Albuquerque in the summer.

    Fring owned the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant on the show.

    The 1998 V70 typically sells in the $14,000 range.

Its paint is in good shape and doesn't look like its spent a quarter-century in the desert, but the interior and engine compartment are both showing their age.

The car was gifted to Esposito after "Better Call Saul" ended production, and he is now sending it across the block at the Mecum Auctions Harrisburg event on July 30.

According to Classic.com, this generation V70 typically sells for around $14,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos