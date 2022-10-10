Expand / Collapse search
Going solo: Renault reveals 1-passenger 'car' without seatbelts

Safer than a scooter

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
At least you never have to give anyone a ride.

French automaker Renault has revealed a new one-passenger electric vehicle designed to be driven without a license.

The Solo concept is envisioned for the company's new Mobilize division, which is focused on urban car sharing and subscription programs.

The single-seat Solo rides on three wheels, with the front two powered and pulling it and the rear used to steer.

The Solo is a one-passenger vehicle concept.

The Solo is a one-passenger vehicle concept. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)

More a scooter with improved safety than a car, it was designed with a safety structure and airbag that allows it to be operated without wearing a helmet or seat belt and is steered with a joystick-like controller.

Its top speed is just 16 mph, and it is only 1.5 yards long, which allows six to fit in a standard parking space.

The Solo is controlled with a joystick.

The Solo is controlled with a joystick. (Mobilize)

Renault hasn't said when or if it will definitely put the Solo on sale, but has a slightly larger offering along the same lines.

The Duo is an update of the current Twizy quadricycle and has seating for two in tandem.

The Duo will be available for subscriptions in 2023.

The Duo will be available for subscriptions in 2023. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)

It's offered in a version with a top speed of 28 mph that can be legally driven by 14-year-olds in France and another for adults that's limited to 50 mph.

Its range is estimated at 87 miles between charges, and it is constructed from 50% recycled materials and designed to be 95% recyclable.

Mobilize will offer it through subscription and lease plans starting next year.

