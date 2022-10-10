Going solo: Renault reveals 1-passenger 'car' without seatbelts
Safer than a scooter
French automaker Renault has revealed a new one-passenger electric vehicle designed to be driven without a license.
The Solo concept is envisioned for the company's new Mobilize division, which is focused on urban car sharing and subscription programs.
The single-seat Solo rides on three wheels, with the front two powered and pulling it and the rear used to steer.
More a scooter with improved safety than a car, it was designed with a safety structure and airbag that allows it to be operated without wearing a helmet or seat belt and is steered with a joystick-like controller.
Its top speed is just 16 mph, and it is only 1.5 yards long, which allows six to fit in a standard parking space.
Renault hasn't said when or if it will definitely put the Solo on sale, but has a slightly larger offering along the same lines.
The Duo is an update of the current Twizy quadricycle and has seating for two in tandem.
It's offered in a version with a top speed of 28 mph that can be legally driven by 14-year-olds in France and another for adults that's limited to 50 mph.
Its range is estimated at 87 miles between charges, and it is constructed from 50% recycled materials and designed to be 95% recyclable.
Mobilize will offer it through subscription and lease plans starting next year.