Going solo: Renault reveals 1-passenger 'car' without seatbelts

At least you never have to give anyone a ride.

French automaker Renault has revealed a new one-passenger electric vehicle designed to be driven without a license.

The Solo concept is envisioned for the company's new Mobilize division, which is focused on urban car sharing and subscription programs.

The single-seat Solo rides on three wheels, with the front two powered and pulling it and the rear used to steer.

THE HONDA PROLOGUE IS A GENERAL MOTORS-POWERED SUV

More a scooter with improved safety than a car, it was designed with a safety structure and airbag that allows it to be operated without wearing a helmet or seat belt and is steered with a joystick-like controller.

Its top speed is just 16 mph, and it is only 1.5 yards long, which allows six to fit in a standard parking space.

Renault hasn't said when or if it will definitely put the Solo on sale, but has a slightly larger offering along the same lines.

The Duo is an update of the current Twizy quadricycle and has seating for two in tandem.

It's offered in a version with a top speed of 28 mph that can be legally driven by 14-year-olds in France and another for adults that's limited to 50 mph.

CITROEN BUILT A WILD ELECTRIC PICKUP OUT OF CARDBOARD

Its range is estimated at 87 miles between charges, and it is constructed from 50% recycled materials and designed to be 95% recyclable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mobilize will offer it through subscription and lease plans starting next year.