GM's newest pickup costs $9,000 and turns into a flatbed

But you can't buy one in the U.S.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
General Motors has been making big news in China with small vehicles built by its local joint-venture brand, Wuling Motors.

(GM)

The $4,400 Hong Guang Mini EV has been the country's best-selling electric car for the past few months, and now it is launching a $9,000 pickup with a very clever feature.

(GM)

The Zhengtu is a compact crew cab truck with seating for five and a 6.5-foot bed with sides that fold down like the tailgate to create a large flatbed platform.

(GM)

The sides also open a full 180 degrees down to offer easy access to the bed.

(GM)

Don't expect to load quite so much cargo onto it, however, as the Zhengtu is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at just 99 hp.

Unlike the China-made Buick Envision SUV, however, the Zhengtu and Mini EV will not be exported to the U.S.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos