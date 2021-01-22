Expand / Collapse search
China-made 2021 Buick Envision unveiled and on sale

Compact SUV fully redesigned for 2021

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Buick has unveiled the second-generation of its China-made Envision compact SUV.

The 2021 Envision is already on sale at a base price of $32,995. The all-new vehicle features a design that is both sleeker and more muscular than the previous edition, and can now be ordered in Buick’s high-end Avenir trim, which starts at $43,195.

The five-passenger utility vehicle is powered by a 228 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and offered in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.

It comes standard with a package of driver aids with automatic emergency brakes and lane-keeping assist, while adaptive cruise control a head-up display and a computer-controlled active suspension system are available.

The Envision gets Buick’s latest infotainment system, with a 10.2-inch display and Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Premium features offered across the lineup include a wireless charging pad, 360-degree parking camera and a heated driver seat with a massage function.

The Buick Enclave is being updated for 2022.

The Buick Enclave is being updated for 2022. (Buick)

Buick has also previewed the 2022 Enclave with exterior images of the updated three-row SUV, but won't be releasing details until closer to when it goes on sale later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos