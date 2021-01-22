China-made 2021 Buick Envision unveiled and on sale

Buick has unveiled the second-generation of its China-made Envision compact SUV.

The 2021 Envision is already on sale at a base price of $32,995. The all-new vehicle features a design that is both sleeker and more muscular than the previous edition, and can now be ordered in Buick’s high-end Avenir trim, which starts at $43,195.

The five-passenger utility vehicle is powered by a 228 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and offered in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.

It comes standard with a package of driver aids with automatic emergency brakes and lane-keeping assist, while adaptive cruise control a head-up display and a computer-controlled active suspension system are available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Envision gets Buick’s latest infotainment system, with a 10.2-inch display and Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

HERE'S WHAT THE BUICK LOGO REALLY MEANS

Premium features offered across the lineup include a wireless charging pad, 360-degree parking camera and a heated driver seat with a massage function.

Buick has also previewed the 2022 Enclave with exterior images of the updated three-row SUV, but won't be releasing details until closer to when it goes on sale later this year.