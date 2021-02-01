‘Last’ General Motors car built in Australia sold for $575,000

And you though GameStop appreciated in value.

The last car built for sale by General Motors in Australia has been auctioned for $575,000 by Lloyds Auctioneers, which was far more than ten times its list price.

The 2017 Holden Commodore VF Series II SSV Redline sports sedan is similar to the Chevrolet SS that was previously offered in the U.S. and cost around $45,000 when new. The performance model is powered by a 415 hp version of GM’s venerable 6.2-liter V6.

General Motors discontinued it Holden brand and ended the production of new cars in Australia in 2017 after 69 years, following similar moves by Ford and Toyota, which left the nation without any domestic automotive manufacturing.

The car was purchased by a former Holden employee, according to The Guardian, and has just 102 km on the odometer.

But while it was the last car through the paint shop and issued a serial number for sale, it wasn’t technically the last car off the line at the Adelaide factory.

That was an identical car built especially for the occasion and kept by General Motors that is currently on display at the nearby National Motor Museum.