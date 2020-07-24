Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show
Published

Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR electric cars

Bonus points for anyone who still drives a CitiCar

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Funky features on Tesla's CybertruckVideo

Funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck

With a bulletproof body and 500-mile battery-powered range, Tesla's electric pickup isn't like every other truck.

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered. We’re holding a series of Virtual Autos Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Seven-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric thrill rideVideo

With Tesla's announcement that it will build a pickup truck factory in Texas and Ford unveiling the seven-motor Mustang Mach-E 1400 this week, the buzz is all about electric cars, so we want to see yours.

Since there aren't too many of them on the road yet, we're opening this up to anything you can recharge from an outlet, including plug-in hybrids like the Chevy Volt.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet

Bonus points for anyone who still drives a CitiCar.

Marion S Trikosko/US News and World Report Photo Collection/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Marion S Trikosko/US News and World Report Photo Collection/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo and a few words about why your battery-powered vehicle is special to you.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT MORE FOX NEWS VIRTUAL AUTO SHOWS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto