Ford Transit Trail teased as 'Van Life' off-roader

The Ford Transit is going off the rails.

Ford has announced the upcoming reveal of the Transit Trail, an off-road version of the brand's full-size van.

"On the road of van life a few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures," the company said in a video showing a shadowy outline of the vehicle parked in the woods, suggesting it is meant to be used for camping and other outdoor activities.

It won't be fully revealed until November, but the secret is sort of out already.

Ford has been selling a Transit Trail in Europe for the past couple of years, and the U.S. version will likely share many of its attributes.

These include an all-wheel-drive system, a two-inch increase in ground clearance and body cladding to help protect it on rough roads.

It also features a grille with large Ford lettering similar to that found on the F-150 Raptor pickup.

However, a cropped shot of the U.S. version only has the standard Ford blue oval badge, but adds the Raptor's three amber marker lights that identify it as a wide vehicle.

The Transit Trail will compete against the all-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is popular both for camper conversion and use in snowy regions. Pricing and powertrain information haven't been hinted at, but should be coming soon.

Ford has been adding more rugged versions of many of its models, including the new Explorer and Expedition Timberline trims, as it leans into its new position as an all-SUV and truck brand, aside from the Mustang.