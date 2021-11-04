Expand / Collapse search
Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

Wild custom combines Mustang with Ranger

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is billed as the most off-road capable version of the midsize truck, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it to see if it lives up to the hype.

Wat in the world?

Thailands Wat Ford has combined a Ford Mustang with a Ranger pickup.

Thailands Wat Ford has combined a Ford Mustang with a Ranger pickup. (Wat Ford)

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good.

(Wat Ford)

Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.

The truck is equipped with an air suspension that can turn it into a lowrider on demand.

Wat Ford is known for its outlandish custom Ranger builds.

Wat Ford is known for its outlandish custom Ranger builds. (Wat Ford)

The outfit hasn't responded to a request for information on the engine, but the Rangers that are built and sold in Thailand all come from the factory with turbocharged diesel four-cylinder engines. Ford does sell the regular Mustang in Thailand for prices starting at the equivalent of $110,000.

And while the idea of a pony truck (Clydesdale?) might seem odd, don't forget that Ford now sells the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and has indicated an interest in expanding the Mustang brand.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos