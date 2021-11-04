Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

Wat in the world?

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good.

Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.

The truck is equipped with an air suspension that can turn it into a lowrider on demand.

The outfit hasn't responded to a request for information on the engine, but the Rangers that are built and sold in Thailand all come from the factory with turbocharged diesel four-cylinder engines. Ford does sell the regular Mustang in Thailand for prices starting at the equivalent of $110,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while the idea of a pony truck (Clydesdale?) might seem odd, don't forget that Ford now sells the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and has indicated an interest in expanding the Mustang brand.