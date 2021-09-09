Expand / Collapse search
2023 Ford Ranger pickup teased in first official images

Camouflaged trucks being tested off-road

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is billed as the most off-road capable version of the midsize truck, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it to see if it lives up to the hype.

The redesigned Ford Ranger has been revealed, but not all of it.

(Ford)

Ford has released the first images of the 2023 model in a camouflage wrap undergoing off-road testing.

The midsize pickup is shown in both SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles begin driven through varied terrain.

The Rangers shown are overseas market versions, but the Michigan-made U.S. trucks will share their styling and be built on an updated platform related to the one that underpins new Bronco SUV.

The new Ranger will be fully unveiled later this year and go on sale sometime during 2022.

To tide Ranger fans over until the new one arrives, the current generation is now available with a Splash appearance package that hearkens back to a model from the 1990s.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos