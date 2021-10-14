The 2022 Ford Mustang is losing a few ponies due to emissions rules

The 2022 Ford Mustang is giving up some power in a bid to outrun increasingly restrictive emissions rules.

The 5.0-liter V8-powered Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1 will both be down a few ponies compared to the 2021 cars, Ford Authority first reported.

According to the dealer ordering system, the GT is dropping from 460 hp to 450 hp and the Mach 1 from 480 hp to 470 hp, with similar reductions in torque.

"To meet more stringent LEV III regulatory emissions requirements, horsepower and torque have been reduced by 10 hp and 10 lbs.-ft. for 2022 model year Mustangs with the 5.0-liter V8 engine," Ford said in a statement confirming the news.

The Mach 1's engine is currently the most powerful version of the 5.0-liter V8 Ford has ever offered. The low volume Mustang Shelby GT 500's 760 hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has not been changed.

The Mustang isn't the only vehicle affected by the new regulations. Chevrolet had to retune the Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 to meet them, but was able to retain its power ratings, while Dodge didn't even try to carry over the 710 hp Durango SRT Hellcat, which was only offered for the 2021 model year.