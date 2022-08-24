Ford may be killing the minivan again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States might soon get cut disconnected from the Ford Transit Connect.

Automotive News reports that Ford has canceled plans to move production of the minivan from Spain to Mexico next year and will no longer offer it for sale in the U.S. after 2023.

The minivan, which is available in commercial and passenger models starting around $30,000, is currently imported from Ford's factory in Valencia, Spain, but the automaker was set to start building the next generation model at its Hermosillo, Mexico, facility alongside the Ford Maverick and Bronco Sport next year.

The Maverick and Bronco Sport have both been huge sales hits for Ford, but production has been limited due to supply chain constraints.

Ford has not officially announced the decision and said it does not comment on future product.

Ford started selling the Transit Connect cargo model in the U.S. in 2009, two years after discontinuing the Freestar minivan, and added the Transit Connect Wagon passenger version in 2011.

The Transit Connect received a full redesign in 2014 and sales peaked over 50,000 in 2015, but dropped to around 26,000 last year.

That was still enough to outsell its most direct competitor, the Ram Promaster City.

Ford will continue to offer the larger, Kansas City-built Transit van, which is now available as the all-electric E-Transit.