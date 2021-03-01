Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volkswagen
Published

Electric Volkswagen convertible design could become rebooted Cabriolet

Open-top electric on the way?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
VW dune buggy is back for an electric futureVideo

VW dune buggy is back for an electric future

Volkswagen reveals their new electric off-roader I.D. buggy based on VW’s battery-powered platform.

Volkswagen is ready to clear the air in more ways than one.

(VW)

VW CEO Herbert Diess has released sketches of a convertible electric car he said the automaker is "thinking" about bulding.

(VW)

The drop-top is based on the new ID.3, which is a roughly Golf-sized compact four-door hatchback that's not sold in the U.S.

(VW)

The images reimagine it as a zero-emissions two-door convertible in the spirit of the classic VW Cabriolet, which is something that's currently not available from any major automaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diess didn't confirm that it will put it into production, but VW's modular skateboard-style electric platform was developed to accommodate a wide variety of vehicle types that ranges from subcompacts to minivans and has even been shown with a dune buggy body.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos