Official: There's an electrified Ram pickup in the works

Details on battery-powered pickup coming soon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The Ram 1500 TRX with its 702 hp supercharged V8 is set to be the most powerful pickup in the world when deliveries begin in a few weeks, but it won’t be for long.

By this time next year, the GMC HUMMER EV will be on sale with a 1,000 hp electric drivetrain and the Tesla Cybertruck could bring similar power to showrooms around the same time.

So what’s Ram’s response going to be?

“I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace. And I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we'll tell you exactly when that will be,” Fiat Chrysler CEO said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

So, not much detail there, but Fiat Chrysler is getting into the electrified truck game in early 2021 with the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which will provide 25 miles of all-electric driving before the gas motor kicks-in to power the SUV.

THE JEEP WRANGLER 4XE IS A STEALTH OFF-ROADER

Note that Manley said “electrified,” rather than “electric.” The former can encompass hybrids and fully-electric vehicles, and the 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque provided by the 4xe’s powertrain is more than enough to get things started in a pickup.

As far as what the actual Ram plan is, as the man said: stay tuned.

