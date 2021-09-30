The electric Genesis GV60 lets you open its doors with your face

One look is all it takes.

The Genesis GV60 electric utility vehicle has been fully revealed with facial recognition technology that lets you to unlock its doors with just a glance.

The compact luxury model can also be started with a fingerprint instead of a key and features a crystal sphere on the center console that flips over to reveal the gear selector.

The GV60 will be offered in South Korea in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models with power outputs from 225 hp to a top performance version rated at 429 hp that's able to accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds while using a special Boost mode that delivers up to 483 hp in 10-second bursts. There's also a Drift mode that adjusts the traction control and power delivery to allow it to do power slides.

Genesis says the GV60 has a driving range of 228 miles to 280 miles per charge, depending on the model, using the South Korean evaluation system, which often yields results similar to the EPA's. Its 800-volt charging system is capable of recharging the battery from 10% to 80% full in just 18 minutes at the most powerful public charging stations.

It will be available with a host of electronic driving aids that includes a highway lane-centering adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras and an adaptive suspension that scans the road for bumps and adjusts its stiffness as necessary.

The GV60 aims to be a very green machine with a dressy interior trimmed in plant-based leather and yarn made from recycled plastic bottles and fishnets.

Exact specifications and pricing for the U.S. market GV60 will be announced closer to when it goes on sale as the brand's first electric model next year.