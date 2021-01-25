Expand / Collapse search
Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 rated at 305 miles per charge

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the automaker's first purpose-built electric car and a very different kind of pony. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 is living up to its road trip-inspired name.

The mid-level model of the electric SUV has earned a 305-mile range from the EPA, which is more than any other Mach-E. Just.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle comes with the largest battery pack available, a special set of aerodynamic wheels and a few other tweaks to help improve its efficiency over the Mach-E Premium, which is rated at 300 miles in the same configuration. The California Route 1 is more powerful, however, with a 290 hp motor to the Premium’s 266 hp unit.

The California Route 1 starts at $50,900 and the Premium at $53,100, but both qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Subtracting that brings the California Route 1 down to $43,400. The lowest-priced Tesla Model Y is currently the Rear-Wheel Drive Standard Range version, which delivers a 244-mile range for $43,190.

Of course, a cruise up the California coast can be a lot longer than that. A trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Route 1 running over 450 miles, which would require one stop for charging. According to Ford, the Mach-E’s pack can be filled to 80 percent in about 45 minutes at a public DC fast charging station.

