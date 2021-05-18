Surprise! Electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed early at Biden event

Ford rolled out the proverbial red carpet for President Biden's visit to the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in the form of its new electric pickup.

A silver Ford F-150 Lightning made an unexpected public debut parked behind Biden, a day before an official livestreamed unveiling scheduled for Wednesday night.

Aside from confirming it will be the most powerful F-150, Ford hasn't released any technical details on the truck, but it clearly shares a body with the rest of the lineup, rather than an entirely unique design.

Biden also got a look at the truck's stripped chassis, which features a traditional frame that houses the battery pack between its wheels and what appears to be an independent rear suspension.

The F-150 Lightning is scheduled to go on sale in early 2022, when it will compete against the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck and Lordstown Endurance full-size electric pickups and Ford is confidence it has what it takes.

"Simply put, this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a workhorse, not a show horse destined for a shiny garage filled with four other luxury cars. It’s not for never-nevers -- never tow, never haul – it’s for serious truck owners," Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously said.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 FORD F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID

The F-150 Lightning does have a signature front end design with a full width LED light bar and blocked off grille.

Biden's recent $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan infrastructure proposal includes $174 billion to support the development of electric vehicles and a nationwide charging network. He recounted at the event how is father had managed a Ford dealership in Delaware and that he was a fan of the 1957 Ford Fairlane.