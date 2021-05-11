Is the Ford Bronco going electric? Ford's CEO suggests it is

The Ford F-150 is going electric and it sounds like the new Bronco may not be far behind.

Ford CEO Jim Farley was responding to questions on Twitter, following the announcement that the electric F-150 Lightning will be revealed on May 19, when he was asked why Ford doesn't have an EV version of the Bronco if the company is committed to electrification.

"Why do you think we dont (sp)?" he replied.

Ford is launching the all-new Bronco this summer with the choice of a turbocharged four-cylinder or turbocharged V6, but no electrified powertrains.

THE 2021 FORD BRONCO IS MORE POWERFUL THAN EXPECTED

In 2019, Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett said that a hybrid version of the Bronco was in the works, but didn't clarify if he was referring to the Bronco truck or the Bronco Sport compact crossover that is currently on sale and shares a platform with the Ford Escape, which is available with a hybrid powertrain.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT

The Bronco will be facing some electrified competition in the 4x4 space, however. The Jeep Wrangler is available as a plug-in hybrid model called the 4xe that has an all-electric range of 21 miles and also a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine for longer trips, while the Hummer EV SUV is scheduled to go on sale in 2023.

Jeep has also shown an all-electric concept called the Wrangler Magneto that swaps its internal combustion engine for an electric motor that bolts to the conventional 4x4 drivetrain, but has not confirmed plans for production.

In any event, if Ford has an all-electric Bronco in the works it's unlikely to be added to the lineup before the F-150 Lightning arrives next year.