Electric Chevrolet Equinox EV revealed with $30,000 starting price

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chevrolet is putting the E in Equinox.

The first all-electric Equinox EV has been revealed a year before it goes on sale next fall.

The compact SUV is entirely different from the internal combustion engine-powered Equinox it will be sold alongside. It rides on GM's Ultium platform that will underpin all the automaker's new electric vehicles, including the Cadillac Lyriq and upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The Equinox EV will eventually be offered in an entry-level model with a starting price around $30,000 before any tax credits are factored in, which is thousands less than many of the electric vehicles currently on sale that it will compete against.

THE 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER EV WAS DESIGNED TO ‘WOW' DRIVERS

It is set to be built at GM's Ramos Aripe, Mexico, factory, which will qualify it for a $3,750 federal tax credit, at least. It could double that under the new rules set down in the Inflation Reduction Act, depending on where the materials for its battery pack end up being sourced from.

The base Equinox EV LT will come with a 210 horsepower front-wheel-drive powertrain and a range of 250 miles per charge. A version with a battery good for 300 miles of range will be optional along with a 290 horsepower all-wheel-drive model rated for 280 miles.

Top end Equinox EV RS models will only be available with the 300-mile front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options.

All the Equinox EV models will be compatible with public DC fast charging stations that can fill them with 70 miles worth of electricity in the first 10 minutes. The rate on a 240-volt charger is 34 miles of electricity per hour, while the top-of-the-line 3RS increases that to 51 miles.

THE CHEVROLET BLAZER EV POLICE PURSUIT VEHICLE IS A QUICK CROOK-CATCHER

A host of electronic driver aids including a video rearview mirror, 360-degree parking camera and GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system will be offered on various trims across the range.

The Equinox EV will launch with a limited edition RS model that will be followed by the rest of the lineup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Full pricing information will be released closer to when it goes on sale next year.