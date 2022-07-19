The Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle is a quick crook-catcher

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chevy's latest sports car is ready to go on patrol.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will be offered in a pursuit-rated trim when it goes on sale next summer.

The Blazer SS is the top performance model of the midsize SUV and comes in civilian trim with a 557 hp all-wheel-drivetrain capable of accelerating the vehicle to 60 mph in under four seconds.

It also features a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and a large battery rated at an estimated 290 miles per charge.

The Police Pursuit Vehicle version will be available with rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and be equipped with a unique interior designed for the application that has not yet been revealed.

"The possibilities for the Blazer EV’s commercial and law enforcement applications are almost endless," GM Fleet vice president Ed Peper said. "Along with zero-tailpipe-emissions performance, it reduces the number and frequency of certain maintenance requirements typically associated with fleet vehicles."

Pricing for the Police Pursuit Vehicle has not been announced, but the all-wheel-drive retail Blazer EV SS starts at $65,995.

The Blazer EV is the first electric model that's been announced in an official Police Pursuit Vehicle-rated trim, but other EVs are already on the beat.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is available in a non-pursuit police package and has been deployed in parking enforcement and administrative roles, while some departments have converted Teslas and Ford Mustang Mach-Es for similar applications.

The New York City government last year announced it was ordering 184 Mach-Es, including 156 of the high performance GT models to be used by the police department and Department of Corrections.