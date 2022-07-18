The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV was designed to 'WOW' drivers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chevrolet is blazing a very new trail.

The bowie brand has unwrapped the all-new 2024 Blazer EV that goes on sale next year.

The midsize SUV is the first electric vehicle to wear the model name and about the same size as the current gas-powered version.

It's built on the same Ultium electric platform that will underpin all of GM's upcoming EVs including the Cadillac Lyriq launching this year.

The Blazer will be offered in several models with either front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, which is unusual for any type of vehicle. Its exterior and interior styling continues the conventional Blazer's Camaro-inspired theme.

The first available trims will be the 2LT and sporty-looking RS, which will have starting prices of $47,595 and $51,995, while a high performance SS will be added later in the year at $65,995. An entry level 1LT is set to join the lineup during the first quarter of 2024 with a base price of $44,995. General Motors products no longer qualify for the $7,500 federal electric car tax credit.

Full specifications have not been released, but two battery pack sizes will be available with the larger offering an estimated range of 320 miles per charge. The 1LT will only be equipped with front-wheel-drive and the 2LT with either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, while the RS adds rear-wheel-drive as an option.

The Blazer SS will come with an exclusive 500 hp all-wheel-drive system and a 290-mile range. It is also equipped with a Wide Open Watts (WOW) driving mode that conditions the drivetrain to allow it to perform zero to 60 mph sprints in under four seconds. The GMC Hummer EV has a similar mode called Watts to Freedom. A sport tuned suspension, performance brakes and GM's hands-free Super Cruise driving system are standard on the SS trim.

All Blazer EV models will have a charging port door in the front fender that automatically opens as the vehicle approaches the station and will be integrated into the Ultium Charge 360 network, which automatically initiates charging payments and will allow GM drivers to reserve time at certain fast charging stalls being installed at Pilot and Flying J rest stops.

The Blazer EV will be preceded into Chevrolet showrooms by the Silverado EV that goes on sale in the spring and followed by a smaller Equinox EV in the fall that's expected to be priced around $30,000.