Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dodge
Published

Dodge Charger cop cars are going 'Mad Max' in Australia

Will be tested as police vehicles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dodge muscle cars are going electric Video

Dodge muscle cars are going electric

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis joins Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to talk about his brand's upcoming electric muscle car.

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is going on its longest chase ever, but it's after a new customer not a crook.

The four-door police car will soon be tested by Australian police for use in the service, News.com.au reports.

(SCD)

SCD Remanufactured Vehicles is converting two of the muscular sedans to right-hand-drive and will loan them to the Federal Police and Queensland Police for evaluation.

Australian law enforcement has historically used locally-built vehicles from Ford and GM's Holden division, but both stopped producing cars in the country a few years ago and some departments have switched to alternatives that include pricey BMW and Kias that weren't intended for the purpose.

Mel Gibson's character "Mad Max" famously drove a custom Ford Falcon that was originally a patrol car used by the Victoria Police.

(Kennedy Miller Productions)

"In America the Dodge Charger is specifically built for police work," SCD co-owner Eddie Kocwa said.

"That means there is very little that needs to be done beyond shifting the steering wheel to the right-hand side of the car."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first converted cars use V6 engines, but the Charger Pursuit is also available with a V8 that makes it one of the highest-performance cop cars in the U.S.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos