Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona

2020 champ starts the season in style

Joey Logano previews the Daytona 500 and 2021 NASCAR seasonVideo

Joey Logano previews the Daytona 500 and 2021 NASCAR season

2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano talks to Fox News Autos about the upcoming race and 2021 NASCAR season

Defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric started his 2021 season in style by winning the Beef. It's What's for Dinner 300 on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Team Penske driver held off Brett Moffitt in an overtime thriller in Daytona to kick off his title defense.

They were followed across the line by cousins Harrison and Jeff Burton ahead of A.J. Almendinger.

Cindric will also be competing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, having qualified in 39th place.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to air at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox.