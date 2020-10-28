Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to NASCAR racing...again

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in one NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2021 for his team JR Motorsports.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame electee retired from full-time racing in 2017, but has competed in one Xfinity race each year since to use his high profile to raise money for the team's other cars.

Earnhardt finished fifth in this year's Hooter's 250 at Homestead-Miami speedway in a Hellmann's sponsored car and will again feature one of Unilever's brands at a yet to be decided event next year.

In 2018, Earnhardt went viral with a tweet in which he said his favorite sandwich is Hellmann's mayonnaise and banana.

