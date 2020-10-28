Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to NASCAR racing...again

Will drive one Xfinity Series race in 2021

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in one NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2021 for his team JR Motorsports.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Hall of Fame electee retired from full-time racing in 2017, but has competed in one Xfinity race each year since to use his high profile to raise money for the team's other cars.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earnhardt finished fifth in this year's Hooter's 250 at Homestead-Miami speedway in a Hellmann's sponsored car and will again feature one of Unilever's brands at a yet to be decided event next year.

In 2018, Earnhardt went viral with a tweet in which he said his favorite sandwich is Hellmann's mayonnaise and banana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos