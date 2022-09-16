The last new V8-powered Chrysler is already sold out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Well, that was fast.

Chrysler unveiled the last new Hemi V8-powered model it will ever introduce at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday and opened up the reservations book at the same time.

Less than a day later, it was closed.

Chrysler will build just 2,000 of the 300C sedans powered by a 485 horsepower 6.4-liter V8 for the U.S. and 200 more for Canada before production of the entire 300 lineup is discontinued for good at the end of 2023.

The high performance model has a starting price of $56,595 and is available only in white, black or red.

The trim also includes upgraded Brembo brakes, a standard computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and a set of 20-inch wheels with high performance all-season tires.

The 300C is something of a reboot of the 2014 300 SRT8, which featured a 470 horsepower version of the V8.

A Dodge spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that it took just 12 hours for all the cars to be spoken for, with customers required to pick a color and dealer along with putting down a deposit.

The 300 is built on the same platform and assembly line as the Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger Coupe, which are also being discontinued next year and will be replaced by the Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car.

Other 300 models are still available, however, including ones with a 393 horsepower 5.7-liter V8.