Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price.

The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82.

The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use, and was unveiled at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas.

It's rated at 1004 hp and 876 lb-ft of torque and in a way compliments the 670 hp 5.5-liter V8 in the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever offered in a production car.

Chevrolet sells several entire vehicles with V8 engines that cost less than the ZZ632/1000, including the Camaro LT1 and Silverado WT pickup.

Deliveries of the ZZ632/1000 are scheduled to begin early next year.