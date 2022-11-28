Chevrolet reveals sleek electric sport sedan, but not in the US

General Motors has been rolling out its fleet of upcoming electric vehicles in recent months, including the Silverado EV, Blazer EV and Equinox EV that will be hitting Chevrolet dealers next year.

There is even an all-electric version of the Corvette on the way, but no mention of battery-powered sedans.

Chevy has whittled its current U.S. lineup down to one internal combustion engine model, the Malibu, and has not indicated what the future holds for four-door cars.

Things are different in China, where sedans are still popular and several can be found in Chevy's showrooms, and there are apparently more on the way.

During the automaker's Investor Day presentation in New York on Nov. 17, GM President Mark Reuss mentioned a large car with a "dramatic low-roof, sedan-like proportion" that was in the works for China, but no images were shared with the media. However, at GM's Tech Day China event the following week, a concept called the FNR-XE was revealed.

The fastback sedan previews the brand's future electric vehicle styling, which features a low front end, sharp lines, bulging fenders and concave doors.

According to GM Authority, the vehicle's trunk is designed to be easily accessible from outside and inside the vehicle.

GM did not confirm that it would be sold as-is, but local media reported that a production version is expected to be launched next year as GM looks to grow its EV portfolio in the country to 15 models by 2025.

Potential U.S. availability is unknown. There have been rumors that the current gas-powered Camaro will be replaced by an electric sport sedan, but Chevrolet has not officially said anything about its immediate plans for the pony car or any electric cars. GM does have an electric four-door car on the way next year, however, in the form of the $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq.

The hand-built model features a liftback hatch and each will be uniquely designed to its owner's specifications.

Reuss said that rock star Lenny Kravitz has ordered one that has one of his guitar straps integrated into the interior design.