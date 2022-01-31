Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

Monster motor no longer available for order

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years.

The LS7 crate motor can be purchased with all the components necessary for it to operate in a custom car build.

The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.

The LS7 was offered in both its original 505 hp tune with a track-ready dry oil sump design and as a 570 hp wet sump version.

The LS427/570 is a more-powerful version of the 7.0-liter V8 with a wet sump design.

Some fans last week noticed that it had been listed as discontinued on the Chevrolet Performance parts website and the automaker later confirmed its fate to Road & Track.

The LS7 was also used in the convertible Corvette 427, the number indicating its displacement in cubic inches, as well as in the last Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.

The 2015 Camaro Z/28 was the last production car to be equipped with the LS7.

The upcoming mid-engine 2023 Corvette Z06 will be downsizing its V8, but powering up. The 5.5-liter LT6 is equipped with a racing style flat-plane crank that allows it reach a redline of 8,600 rpm and crank out 670 hp. Its torque rating of 460 lb-ft is 10 lb-ft shy of the LS7's, however.

Chevrolet hasn't decided if the LT6 will be added to the crate engine catalog, but last year began selling a 10-liter racing V8 rated at 1,004 hp and 876 lb-ft that will likely go down in history as the most-powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the brand's history.

Customers with existing LS7 orders will have them fulfilled before production ends.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos