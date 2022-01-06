Electric Chevrolet Equinox to take on Tesla in 2023

Chevy's best-selling car is getting a boost.

After revealing the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup at CES, GM CEO Mary Barra threw in a "one more thing" by announcing an electric version of the Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV will be going on sale in the fall of 2023 at a starting price around $30,000.

That's less than the current subcompact Chevrolet Bolt EUV costs and undercuts would-be competitors like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y.

The car is entirely unrelated to the conventional Equinox, which was refreshed for 2022, and will be built on GM's new Ultium electric car platform that will be used across its brands.

Details on power, range and charging speeds were not released, but full images released show it to feature a sleek design with a stylish interior that includes an array of full digital displays.

Barra actually had two more things, adding that there will also be an electric Chevy Blazer on sale next spring, but only revealed the name logo without any photos or information on the vehicle itself.