The Chevy Bolt EV is going undercover as stealth cop car

The Chevrolet Bolt is hitting the beat.

GM has added Special Service Vehicle (SSV) versions of the 2022 Bolt EV and larger Bolt EUV to its fleet ordering system with special provisions for law enforcement.

The all-electric cars are equipped with 20 amp and 30 amp circuits to accommodate accessory lights and equipment and have a Surveillance Mode that turns off all illumination while allowing the car to stay powered on, GM Authority reported. The feature should compliment the Bolts' nearly silent operation.

Chevrolet depicted one painted black with emergency lights hidden in the grille and behind the windshield.

GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system isn't available, but both come standard with lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning.

Neither is pursuit-rated, but they're both pretty quick. The EV needing just 6.5 seconds and the EUV 7 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph and have ranges of 259 miles and 247 miles per charge.

Pricing for the SSVs isn't listed, but the retail versions of the EV and EUV start at $31,995 and $33,595, respectively.