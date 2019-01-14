Cadillac is giving the CT6 a stay of execution

The rumors of the Cadillac CT6’s demise were apparently exaggerated.

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle told Automotive News at the Detroit Auto Show that when GM announced the closure of several plants and the elimination of six models back in November, the flagship sedan shouldn’t have been among them.

It’s true that the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant where the CT6 manufactured alongside Chevrolet’s Volt and Impala and the Buick Lacrosse is shutting down at the end of this year, but efforts are underway to find it a new home.

Along with being the launch model for Cadillac’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise system, the CT6 is also debuting a new high-performance 550 hp turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 engine called the Blackwing in a V-Series model that goes on sale this summer for $88,790.

Carlisle said several options are under consideration, including importing the CT6 from China, where it is built for the local market. Cadillac used to sell a Chinese-made plug-in hybrid version of the CT6 in the U.S., but discontinued it last year due to slow sales.

Instead, the brand will be pursuing a new fully-electric strategy in the coming years starting with a battery-powered SUV revealed this week.

Cadillac is still ending production of its XTS and ATS models, which will leave it with just two sedans to sell alongside four SUVs, including the upcoming XT6.