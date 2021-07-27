Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR's Joey Logano announces third child with epic gender reveal

Son Hudson helps welcome new sibling

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR may be in the middle of a two-weekend Olympic break, but Joey Logano is making some big news.

The Cup Series star and his wife Brittany announced on YouTube Tuesday that they are expecting their third child.

"We've been wanting to tell everybody something here for a while," Logano said to the camera with a serious look on his face.

"Brittany's been pretty sick and tired about a lot of things going on in our life and in her life. We didn't know how to tell everybody this news."

"She's pregnant," he then beams as Brittany hollers and does a "raise the roof" dance.

Logano then asks his eldest son, Hudson, to get into an electric toy version of his Team Penske Ford Mustang and "stomp on the throttle."

When he does, a puff of pink smoke comes off of the tires, revealing to a gathering of friends and family that they're having a girl, their first.

Hudson follows that with a victory donut, just like his father does when he wins a race.

Joey and Brittany welcomed their second child, Jameson, in May 2020.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos