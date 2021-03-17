2022 BMW iX electric SUV revealed with 300 mile range, $80G price

BMW has revealed its first electric midsize utility vehicle, the iX xDrive50.

The battery-powered model is set to go on sale in the U.S. in early 2022 at a starting price in the mid-$80,000 range and will compete with vehicles like the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.

The BMW X5-sized vehicle features a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack capable of providing over 300 miles of range and can be refilled to 80 percent capacity at a public fast-charging station in 40 minutes, while a 75-mile fill-up takes 10 minutes.

The five-passenger vehicle will come standard with a 500 horsepower all-wheel-drive system and can accelerate to 60 mph in under five seconds, according to BMW. Less powerful, lower-priced models will likely follow after its launch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle also debuts a new iDrive infotainment system and a curved full-digital instrument panel with over 27 inches of screens.

BMW said the vehicle is designed with a large amount of recycled plastic and that its production process relies on green energy to reduces the overall carbon footprint of its manufacture.

BMW also unveiled an i4 sedan around the size of the current 3-Series that's set to go on sale later in 2022, but did not release full specifications for the model.