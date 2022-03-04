'The Batman' is giving classic Chevrolet Corvettes a boost
Bruce Wayne drives a 1963 Stingray in the film
"The Batman" actor Robert Pattinson may be British, but his character is an American muscle car guy.
The new Batmobile in the throwback-styled film has the lines of a mutated 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, but the car he drives when he's not dressed in his cape is a pure classic.
Bruce Wayne has a pristine black 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray split-window coupe, and it's appearance has been boosting interest in the model.
Sales of the car were up 560% on eBay Motors in the week leading up to the premiere of the film compared to last year. It figures a rich guy like Wayne would be an influencer.
It's not the first time this year a vehicle that's appeared on-screen was searched for in earnest on computer screens.
During the Super Bowl halftime show, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and their crew performed on a Compton-themed set complete with three lowrider 1960s Chevrolet Impalas parked in front, which caused a 160% spike in searches for Impala lowriders and the equipment used to build them on eBay Motors.