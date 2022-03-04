Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

'The Batman' is giving classic Chevrolet Corvettes a boost

Bruce Wayne drives a 1963 Stingray in the film

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
"The Batman" actor Robert Pattinson may be British, but his character is an American muscle car guy.

Bruce Wayne drives a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in "The Batman."

Bruce Wayne drives a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in "The Batman." (Warner Bros.)

The new Batmobile in the throwback-styled film has the lines of a mutated 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, but the car he drives when he's not dressed in his cape is a pure classic.

The new Batmobile looks like a classic muscle car.

The new Batmobile looks like a classic muscle car. (Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Bruce Wayne has a pristine black 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray split-window coupe, and it's appearance has been boosting interest in the model.

Sales of the car were up 560% on eBay Motors in the week leading up to the premiere of the film compared to last year. It figures a rich guy like Wayne would be an influencer.

It's not the first time this year a vehicle that's appeared on-screen was searched for in earnest on computer screens.

The Super Bowl halftime show featured three Lowrider Chevrolet Impalas.

The Super Bowl halftime show featured three Lowrider Chevrolet Impalas. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

During the Super Bowl halftime show, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and their crew performed on a Compton-themed set complete with three lowrider 1960s Chevrolet Impalas parked in front, which caused a 160% spike in searches for Impala lowriders and the equipment used to build them on eBay Motors.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos