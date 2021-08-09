Attenzione! The Lamborghini Countach is coming back

Old-school Lamborghini fans can finally get a new poster for their walls.

The Italian automaker has confirmed that it is building a new Countach in conjunction with the famed model's 50th anniversary.

The wedge-shaped mid-engine coupe created the template for the modern supercar and introduced the world to scissor doors when it debuted a the LP500 concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 1971 and was produced from 1974 to 1990.

A teaser video posted to social confirmed its pending arrival, but offers no details about the vehicle and only a single tantalizing shot showing what may be it in the far distance.

Additional images posted to the Lamborghini owners app suggest it will be a one-off car that's possibly based on either the existing Aventador or limited-edition Sian hybrid and will wear the designation LPI 800-4 to indicate that it has 800 ps (789 hp) and all-wheel-drive, according to CarBuzz.

The wait for more information won't be too long, however, as the Pebble Beach Concours is paying tribute to the Countach in California on Sunday August 15.

Lamborghini in July announced that the 2022 Aventador LP 780-4 Ulitmae would be the last model it makes that isn't either a plug-in hybrid or all-electric vehicle.

The etymology of the Countach name has long been in dispute, but according to its designer Marcelo Gandini, it is a bastardization of a Piedmontese exclamation of surprise.

