Apple buys Brad Pitt Formula One film helmed by 'Top Gun' director

Brad Pitt's newest film role is very … racy.

Apple Studios has acquired a project being co-produced by Pitt's Plan B Productions that's set in the world of Formula One.

The movie is set to be directed by "Top Gun" director Joseph Kosinski and includes seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and "Days of Thunder" producer Jerry Bruckheimer on its production team.

The film does not yet have a title, but will see Pitt star "as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport."

Pitt, 58, is far older than any modern Formula One drivers.

Fernando Alonso, 40, is the oldest driver on the grid for the 2022 season, while seven-time champion Michael Schumacher retired from the series for a second time in 2012 at age 43, making him the oldest driver in the past quarter-century.

Several drivers raced well into their 50s in the early days of Formula One, however, with Louis Chiron holding the record as the oldest to qualify for and compete in a race at age 55 in 1955.

Pitt already has a previous connection to Formula One lore.

At the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix, the Jaguar F1 team was sponsored by Pitt's film "Ocean's 12" and each of its cars had an authentic $400,000 diamond embedded into its nosecone.

One of the cars, driven by rookie Christian Klein, crashed on the opening lap and the diamond that went missing in the wreck has never been found.

A release date for the film has not been announced.