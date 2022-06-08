Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Formula One
Published

Apple buys Brad Pitt Formula One film helmed by 'Top Gun' director

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will produce

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Foxnews.com Gets Behind the Wheel of a Formula One Car Video

Foxnews.com Gets Behind the Wheel of a Formula One Car

Fox Car Report checks out the F1 Driving Experience at Monticello Motor Club

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt's newest film role is very … racy.

Apple Studios has acquired a project being co-produced by Pitt's Plan B Productions that's set in the world of Formula One.

The movie is set to be directed by "Top Gun" director Joseph Kosinski and includes seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and "Days of Thunder" producer Jerry Bruckheimer on its production team.

The film does not yet have a title, but will see Pitt star "as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport."

Brad Pitt will play a Formula One driver in an upcoming film for Apple.

Brad Pitt will play a Formula One driver in an upcoming film for Apple. (Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images)

Pitt, 58, is far older than any modern Formula One drivers.

Fernando Alonso, 40, is the oldest driver on the grid for the 2022 season, while seven-time champion Michael Schumacher retired from the series for a second time in 2012 at age 43, making him the oldest driver in the past quarter-century.

Pitt was given a hot lap of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in a racing car in 2016.

Pitt was given a hot lap of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in a racing car in 2016. (Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Several drivers raced well into their 50s in the early days of Formula One, however, with Louis Chiron holding the record as the oldest to qualify for and compete in a race at age 55 in 1955.

MORE FORMULA ONE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Pitt already has a previous connection to Formula One lore.

At the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix, the Jaguar F1 team was sponsored by Pitt's film "Ocean's 12" and each of its cars had an authentic $400,000 diamond embedded into its nosecone.

To promote the film "Ocean's 12," real diamonds worth $400,000 were embedded into the nosecones of the Jaguar F1 team's cars at Monaco and one went missing after a crash.

To promote the film "Ocean's 12," real diamonds worth $400,000 were embedded into the nosecones of the Jaguar F1 team's cars at Monaco and one went missing after a crash. (Darren Heath/Getty Images)

One of the cars, driven by rookie Christian Klein, crashed on the opening lap and the diamond that went missing in the wreck has never been found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A release date for the film has not been announced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos