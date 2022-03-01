Expand / Collapse search
American racing great Danny Ongais dead at 79

'The Flyin' Hawaiian' competed in 11 Indy 500s

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Versatile American racing driver Danny Ongais died on February 26 of congestive heart complications at age 79, it was announced Monday.

Danny Ongais was known as "The Flyin' Hawaiian."

Danny Ongais was known as "The Flyin' Hawaiian." (Alvis Upitis/Getty Images)

Ongais was born in Kahului and remains only native Hawaiian who has ever competed in the Indy 500. He made 11 starts from 1977 and 1996, earning four top 10 finishes and a fourth place result in 1979.

Ongais competed in 11 Indy 500s 

Ongais competed in 11 Indy 500s  (ISC Images &amp; Archives via Getty Images)

Ongais became known as "The Flyin' Hawaiian" as he competed across a number of racing disciplines, including Formula One, sports cars and the NHRA.

Ongais crashed during the 1981 Indy 500 and missed the rest of the season, but returned for the race in 1982.

Ongais crashed during the 1981 Indy 500 and missed the rest of the season, but returned for the race in 1982. (Getty Images)

During the 1981 Indy 500, Ongais survived one of the most dramatic crashes in the race's history when his car disintegrated after hitting the wall, leaving his legs and arms exposed as it burst into flames and skidded to a stop. He suffered several season-ending injuries, but returned to drive in the race the following year.

Ongais' final Indy 500 came in 1996 when he finished 7th at age 54. He attempted, but failed to qualify again in 1996.

Ongais was inducted into the American Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2000 for his success in drag racing, where he won several class championships and the 1969 U.S. Nationals in Funny Car.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos