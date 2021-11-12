The Acura Integra is returning after 22 years

One of Acura's original model names is making a comeback.

The Integra will return early next year as a 2023 model, marking the first time the name has appeared in Acura's lineup since 2001.

The Integra was one of the brand's launch vehicles in 1986, but was subsequently replaced by the RSX and later the ILX as its entry-level offering.

The reboot has been revealed in prototype form as a five-door liftback that's built on the same architecture as the new Honda Civic.

Acura hasn't released full specifications, but said it will initially be powered by a high output version of the Civic's turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, which is rated at 200 hp in the Civic Si and will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The front-wheel-drive prototype features a throwback Integra graphic along the bottom of the doors and Indy Yellow Pearl paint that's meant to recall the Phoenix Yellow of the high performance 2000-2001 Integra Type R, which has become one of the hottest Gen X collector cars, selling for upwards of $82,000.

Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura Sales, told Fox News Autos the early Integras are the cars that got him interested in working for the brand and that he expects the new one to appeal to both younger buyers looking to move up to a premium model and empty nesters buying the dream car of their youth.

The Integra will be built alongside the Acura TLX in Marysville, Ohio, and have a starting price around $30,000 when it goes on sale by spring.