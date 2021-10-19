Sporty 2022 Honda Civic Si revealed with this old-school feature

It may be time to go back to driving school.

Honda has revealed that the 2022 Civic Si will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission that highlights its sporty nature, as was the case with the previous generation.

The front-wheel-drive four-door is based on the all-new Civic and comes with a 200 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, performance-tuned suspension and redesigned bodywork that increases downforce for added stability at high speeds.

The Civic Si also gets a set of unique deep bucket seats to better hold the driver and passenger in place, plus unique interior trim with red stitching and dashboard highlights.

The stick-shift does have a feature that's meant to make it easier to use by automatically blipping the throttle on downshifts to smooth gearchanges without any fancy footwork required.

Pricing for the 2022 Civic Si will be released closer to when it goes on sale later this year, but the 2020 model started at $25,930.

Honda is also preparing the even higher performance Civic Type-R which will likely have over 300 hp and will be offered with an optional automatic transmission.