18-year-old Acura sports car was sealed behind barn wall for 10 years

Some barn finds are harder to find than others.

The 2001 Acura Integra Type R is becoming one of the most sought-after enthusiast cars on the collector market. The low-volume hatchback still prized for its sharp handling and legendary 195 hp 1.8-liter VTEC 4-cylinder engine.

One owner in Canada valued his so much that he sealed it behind a wall in an old barn for a decade “because he didn’t want any person to see or play” with it.

It looks like he did a pretty good job, because it’d be hard to tell there was a nicely-kept space complete with lighting and car posters on the walls hidden behind the nondescript sheets of plywood.

Equipped with the rare red seat option, the white Type R has its original drivetrain, save for an aftermarket cold air intake system, and just one scratch on its driver’s side rocker panel. The car, featured on BarnFinds.com, has 82,000 miles on it and was recently acquired by a new owner who has listed it on eBay near Montreal for a “By it Now” price equivalent of $29,000.

And while he’s already gotten offers as high as $7,500 for the seats alone, he says he’s not interested in parting it out, but will arrange shipping for the entire car anywhere in the world.

MORE COLLECTOR CAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS