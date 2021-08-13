Rad reboot: The Acura Integra is returning in 2022

Acura is getting into the reboot game … again.

Honda's luxury line has confirmed a new Integra is coming in 2022.

The automaker made the announcement during Monterey Car Week with a drone show that formed the shape of the original Integra and offered a sneak peek at the shape of the new version.

The Integra was one of Acura's launch models in 1986 and continued through several generations through 2001, before it was replaced by the now discontinued-RSX.

"I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience," Acura Brand Officer and V.P. Jon Ikeda said.

Long a favorite of import compact sports car fans, prices for the sought-after Integra Type R models have recently skyrocketed, with one 1997 example selling for $82,000 at auction.

No further details on the car were released, but the drone illustration depicts what appears to be a two-door with a long hood similar to the latest additions to Acura's model lineup.

The event was primarily to announce the final version of the current NSX sports car which was of course a reboot of the Acura's first supercar. It now has 600 hp and will be limited to 350 units at a starting price of $171,495 with the first set to be auctioned for charity Saturday night at the Mecum Monterey event.