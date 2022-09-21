Hot truck: The 2023 Ford Maverick order books are closing already

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you want to order a 2023 Ford Maverick, you will have to act fast.

In fact, you are already too late to put your name down on a hybrid model.

Due to overwhelming interest, Ford closed the order book for the Maverick Hybrid on Tuesday, less than a week after it opened, and is going to do the same for pickups powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

That includes the new Maverick Tremor, which is equipped with upgrades to make the compact truck a more capable off-roader.

The Maverick has been a runaway hit for Ford since deliveries began late last year.

Production cannot keep up with demand and over 50,000 have been delivered to customers so far this year. Nearly half of those being front-wheel-drive hybrids that are rated at 37 mpg combined, a Ford spokesman told Fox News Digital.

The Maverick has been attracting new customers to Ford, with 60% of them new to the brand including 80% of the hybrid model buyers.

The Tremor uses the turbocharged engine and comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system borrowed from the Ford Bronco Sport SUV.

Its wheel and tire package increases its ground clearance by .8 inch to 9.4-inches, and it gets a set of protective underbody skid plates a low speed trail control cruise control for use off-road.

Interested customers who don't get an order in by the deadline aren't completely out of luck, however, as Ford will be shipping additional Mavericks for dealer stock along with the custom orders, so shoppers may still able to find some hot ticket trucklets on the lot if they are lucky.