The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series supertruck is very fast and loud

The first high-performance Escalade is definitely not electric

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac is going electric, but not quite yet.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series sport truck goes on sale later this year.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series sport truck goes on sale later this year.

The luxury brand has announced the upcoming launch of the Escalade V-Series sport truck for the 2023 model year.

It's the first SUV to wear the V-Series name and set to become the only high performance three-row body on frame SUV on sale.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series is equipped with high performance brakes and  a quad-exhaust system.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series is equipped with high performance brakes and  a quad-exhaust system.

Full details will be released in the spring, but audio from teaser videos leave little doubt that there's a gasoline engine under the hood.

It's not clear from the sound if it's the 668 hp supercharged V8 used in the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sedan, but it will no doubt be more powerful than the 420 hp V8 currently offered in the Escalade.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series is designed to be a street performance truck.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series is designed to be a street performance truck.

The V-Series features subtly sportier styling than the rest of the Escalade lineup, with a quad exhaust system and set of high performance brakes visible through its uniquely designed wheels.

This Escalade will be the first SUV to wear the V-Series name.

This Escalade will be the first SUV to wear the V-Series name.

"With nearly two decades of racing-inspired prowess, the V-Series designation is reserved for vehicles that encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology," Cadillac said.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series features unique styling features.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series features unique styling features.

Cadillac does have plans to introduce an electric Escalade that could go on sale by 2025, but has indicated it will coexist with the internal combustion engine model for several years.

Pricing for the Escalade V-Series hasn't been hinted at, but the 2022 Escalade Sport starts over $90,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos