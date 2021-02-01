The 200 mph Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is brand's most-powerful car ever, but CT4-V Blackwing is no slouch

Cadillac may be on the verge of transforming into an all-electric brand, but it’s not done with piston-power just yet.

The luxury automaker has unveiled new high-performance versions of its CT4 and CT5 sedans.

Released under the Blackwing name and designed to compete with the likes of the BMW M3 and M5, the cars are the successors to the ATS-V and CTS-V that were discontinued in 2018 and 2019.

The compact CT4-V Blackwing features a 472 hp 3.6-liter turbocharged V6 while the midsize CT5-V Blackwing gets a 668 hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that is the most powerful engine ever stuffed under a Cadillac hood.

Cadillac said the CT4 should be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 189 mph, while the CT5 can do that sprint in 3.7 seconds on its way to a maximum velocity over 200 mph.

Those figures apply to cars equipped with the standard 10-speed automatic transmission, but both will also be available with an optional six-speed manual. They also get GM’s Magnetic Ride Control active suspension and uniquely-designed high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4s tires.

Cadillac's Super Cruise hands-off driver aid system will not be offered, despite its availability in other CT4 and CT5 models. A brand spokesman said that is because it doesn't fit the Blackwing ethos.

The order books are open now for delivery this summer at prices of $59,990 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,990 for the CT5-V Blackwing.