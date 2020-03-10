NY Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus

The upcoming New York International Auto Show is being postponed because of coronavirus fears, organizers said on Tuesday.

The show tweeted: “The health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event is our top priority. We’ll be rescheduling this year’s #NYIAS to August 2020. Stay tuned to our social channels for more info in the coming weeks,"

Recently the 10-day event, which produces more than $330 million in economic benefit, was planning to go on as scheduled April 8, as organizers were working with the venue on measures to control the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The New York International Auto Show is among the largest in the world, with an annual attendance of approximately 1 million.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

“For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event,” Schienberg added in a statement.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 29, with one state after another recording its first infections in quick succession.

Worldwide about 118,000 have been infected and more than 4,200 have died.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks, as has happened with three-quarters of those infected in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.