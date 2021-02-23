Western-themed 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch revealed

The Ford Explorer is saddling up.

Ford is adding its premium western-themed King Ranch trim level currently offered on its F-Series and Expedition trucks to the popular SUV.

The King Ranch name is borrowed from an actual Texas ranch that was founded in 1853 and is the largest in the U.S.

The Explorer King Ranch features the same two-tone leather upholstery as its stablemates with King Ranch brand inserts on its center console and seats.

Real Sapele wood features on the dashboard and steering wheel, while the exterior gets a unique grey mesh grill, chrome tailpipe tips, 20-inch wheels with logo center caps and shiny Texas-sized King Ranch badges.

It’s not just a dog and pony show, though. The Explorer King Ranch is the first Explorer offered with rear-wheel-drive and a 365 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, but all-wheel-drive is optional if you plan to take it out on the range.

Prices for the Explorer King Ranch start at $52,350 with two-wheel-drive models and $54,350 with all-wheel-drive, which is just $130 less than the top-of-the-line Explorer Platinum.