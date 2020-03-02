The 2020 European Car of the Year is the Peugeot 208

The European Car of the Year won’t be on sale in the U.S. anytime soon.

The 2020 award was given to the Peugeot 208 subcompact, which beat the Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and BMW 1-Series, along with the Renault Clio and Ford Puma that also aren’t available in the U.S. The 208 was chosen by journalists from seven automotive magazines across the continent and the U.K.

The announcement was scheduled to take place at an event ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, but was livestreamed from an empty hall after the show was cancelled along with all large gatherings in Switzerland due to coronavirus concerns.

Peugeot executive vice president John-Philippe Imparato said the win was a “big surprise and big pleasure for us.”

The 208 was the only finalist available with a choice of gasoline, diesel or electric powertrain. The electric model has a European-rated range of 217 miles per charge, which is roughly equivalent to an EPA rated range of 190 miles.

As far as U.S. customers are concerned, the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year winners are the Chevrolet Corvette, Jeep Gladiator and Kia Telluride.

Next up on the calendar is the World Car Awards, which will be announced at the New York Auto Show in April and include categories for Car of the Year, Luxury Car of the Year, Performance Car of the Year, Urban Car of the Year and Design of the Year.

