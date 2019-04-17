Expand / Collapse search
Electric Jaguar I-Pace named World Car of the Year at the New York Auto Show

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NEW YORK – The Jaguar I-Pace electric utility vehicle picked up three awards at the New York International Auto Show, including the coveted World Car of the Year title.

The Jaguar I-Pace starts at $70,545.

The $70,525 luxury vehicle has a range of 234 miles per charge and beat the electric Audi E-Tron and Volvo S60/V60 for the honor. It was also named Car Design and Green Car of the Year.

The McLaren 720S has a top speed of 212 mph and starts at $285,000.

Audi did manage to nab the Luxury Car award with its A7 fastback sedan, while the McLaren 720S was named Sports Car of the Year.

The Jimny is the successor the Suzuki Samurai.

The Suzuki Jimny SUV, which is the successor to the infamous Suzuki Samurai and not sold in the United States, was chosen as the Urban Car of the Year, despite being a bare-bones off-roader.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu