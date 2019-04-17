Electric Jaguar I-Pace named World Car of the Year at the New York Auto Show

The Jaguar I-Pace electric utility vehicle picked up three awards at the New York International Auto Show, including the coveted World Car of the Year title.

The $70,525 luxury vehicle has a range of 234 miles per charge and beat the electric Audi E-Tron and Volvo S60/V60 for the honor. It was also named Car Design and Green Car of the Year.

Audi did manage to nab the Luxury Car award with its A7 fastback sedan, while the McLaren 720S was named Sports Car of the Year.

The Suzuki Jimny SUV, which is the successor to the infamous Suzuki Samurai and not sold in the United States, was chosen as the Urban Car of the Year, despite being a bare-bones off-roader.

